 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church: Talks on Sri Lankan blasts require gov't credibility
0 Comments
AP

Church: Talks on Sri Lankan blasts require gov't credibility

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Church: Talks on Sri Lankan blasts require gov't credibility

FILE- In this April 21, 2020 file photo, Sri Lankan Catholics priests stand at the entrance of St. Anthony's church, one of the sites of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, on the first anniversary of the deadly bombings in Colombo, Sri Lanka. A Sri Lankan Roman Catholic leader says the government must win back the confidence of the church before the two sides can hold talks on the church's criticisms of inquiries into 2019 Easter Sunday bomb blasts that killed 269 people.

 Eranga Jayawardena

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan Roman Catholic leader has said the government must win back the confidence of the church before the two sides can hold talks on the church's criticisms of inquiries into 2019 Easter Sunday bomb blasts that killed 269 people.

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the comment in response to a letter from Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris seeking a meeting, his spokesman, the Rev. Cyril Gamini Fernando, said Wednesday.

Ranjith said the authorities must hold a transparent investigation and implement the recommendations of a presidential commission before any talks can begin, Fernando said.

“If the government begins a credible investigation and starts implementing the recommendations, their credibility will increase. It is only the government which is able to build that confidence," Fernando said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the Vatican's ambassador to Sri Lanka, Archbishop Brian Udaigwe, had agreed in a meeting with Peiris to arrange talks with the bishops.

Six near-simultaneous suicide blasts at three churches and three tourist hotels on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, killed 269 people. A man left a fourth hotel without setting off his bomb but later killed himself by detonating his explosives at a different location.

Among those killed were worshippers at Easter services and tourists having breakfast at their hotels. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group were blamed for the attacks.

Ranjith wrote to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July complaining that the government had not taken legal action against former President Maithripala Sirisena and several police and intelligence officials for alleged negligence as recommended by the commission.

The government said last month that it has filed 23,270 charges against 25 people in connection with the attacks, but it did not include Sirisena or others named by the commission.

A rift and communication breakdown between Sirisena and then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was said to be the reason why officials did not act on near-specific intelligence warnings ahead of the attacks. That led to the election of Rajapaksa as president later that year on a national security platform.

The church said it believes those prosecuted are “smaller fish” and that there is a bigger conspiracy beyond religious extremism.

Ranjith in his letter asked authorities to investigate alleged links between state intelligence officials and the attackers. He cited speeches in Parliament as alleging that members of state intelligence knew and met with the man who didn't initially detonate his bomb. He said the speeches also alleged that intelligence members had a suspect released by police and contacted an intermediary to persuade the Islamic State group to claim responsibility for the bombings.

The Islamic State later claimed responsibility after a video was released showing the attackers dressed in black and pledging allegiance to the group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at homes and buildings damaged by Hurricane Ida

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet
World

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Monday announced a series of gestures aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority, including plans to loan $150 million to the cash-strapped autonomy government in the occupied West Bank.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News