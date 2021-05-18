Clinic helps long-haul patients in London's "COVID triangle"

Some patients have even been given singing lessons as therapy.

There is no universal definition of long COVID, a term applied to a range of persistent post-viral symptoms. While most people recover from coronavirus infections within a few weeks, Britain’s statistics office says almost 14% still report symptoms 12 weeks later.

Ainley’s clinic has seen 700 patients, with another 120 on the waiting list. Their symptoms are often mental as well as physical. Psychologist Marc Kingsley said many experience memory loss and “brain fog,” as well as loneliness and low moods.

“Some of the people I’ve spoken to have survivor guilt,” Kingsley said. “They actually feel guilty about having survived where they saw people in front of them passing away.

“A lot of our patients say to us they don’t feel that they can just talk to friends and family,” he said. “They don’t want to upset people.”

As well as home visits from physiotherapists, Miller gets phone calls from a therapist where he can talk about the frustration he feels.

“It’s nice to talk to other people and get a load off my chest," he said. "And to find out through her that there are people in the same boat as I am.”