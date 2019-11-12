Clinton criticizes UK for blocking Russian influence report

LONDON (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she's "dumbfounded" that the U.K. government has failed to release a report on Russian influence in British politics before the country holds a national election next month.

The former U.S. presidential candidate told British media that the public needs to know what is in the report by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee before British voters go to the polls on Dec. 12.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has said it needs more time to review the security implications of the report before it is released. Critics allege the report is being withheld until after the election because it is embarrassing to Johnson's Conservative Party, which is trying to win a majority and push through Johnson's Brexit plan to take Britain out of the European Union.

"I'm dumbfounded that this government won't release the report ... because every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens," Clinton told the BBC on Tuesday. "There is no doubt ... that Russia in particular is determined to try to shape the politics of Western democracies, not to our benefit but to theirs."