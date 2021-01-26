 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colombia's defense minister dies from COVID-19 at age 69
View Comments
AP

Colombia's defense minister dies from COVID-19 at age 69

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Colombia's defense minister dies from COVID-19 at age 69

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2019 file photo, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo speaks to reporters after a bilateral meeting at the Department of State in Washington. Colombian officials say Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 69. President Ivan Duque said in a statement that Holmes Trujillo died early Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 adding that he “couldn’t express the pain” he was feeling over the news.

 Jose Luis Magana

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 69.

President Ivan Duque said that Holmes Trujillo died early Tuesday, adding that he “couldn't express the pain” he was feeling over the news. He offered his condolences to Holmes Trujillo's wife, children and other family members.

"His life was a reflection of his vocation for public service," Duque said.

Holmes Trujillo became defense minister in November 2019, after serving as foreign minister. He was also the mayor of Cali from 1988-1990.

Colombia has recorded more than 50,000 deaths from COVID-19. Coronavirus infections have increased dramatically in the South American country since the Christmas holidays, with more than 15,000 new cases per day reported in the second week of January, compared with about 7,000 cases per day at the start of December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+2
Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched
World

Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched

  • Updated

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s two biggest political parties clinched a deal on Sunday to form a new government to be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the Baltic country’s history, replacing the previous Cabinet that collapsed into a corruption scandal earlier this month.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump
World

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter said Friday it has permanently banned an account that some in Iran believe is linked to the office of the country’s supreme leader after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby panda won't let go of zookeeper in South Korea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News