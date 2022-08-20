Columbia River's salmon are at the core of ancient religion

ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER (AP) — James Kiona stands on a rocky ledge overlooking Lyle Falls where the water froths and rushes through steep canyon walls just before merging with the Columbia River. His silvery ponytail flutters in the wind, and a string of eagle claws adorns his neck.
Kiona has fished for Chinook salmon for decades on his family’s scaffold at the edge of the falls, using a dip net suspended from a 33-foot pole — like his father did before him, and his son will after.
“Fishing is an art and a spiritual practice,” says Kiona, a Yakama Nation elder. “You feel exhilaration in your body when you dip that net in the water and feel the fish. Then, you’re fighting the fish. The fish is fighting you, tearing holes in the net, jerking you off the scaffold.”
Alanna Harvey, 7, center, and other family members, set the table before a ceremonial meal at the Celilo Village Longhouse on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Celilo Village, Ore. The tribe's first foods are placed on the table in seasonal order.
Water from the Columbia River churns below The Dalles bridge near The Dalles Dam, crossing the Washington and Oregon state line, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The river is threatened by industrialization, climate change and pollution.
Fresh salmon hangs from a wooden pole at the campsite of Bettie Sutterlicht and Aaron Paul along the Columbia River in Bonneville, Ore., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. For thousands of years, Native tribes in this area have relied on the Columbia River, or Nch'i-Wána, for its salmon and trout, and its surrounding areas for edible roots, medicinal herbs and berry bushes, which are used for food and rituals.
Scaffolds used by Indigenous people while fishing line the banks of the Columbia River in Fort Rains, Wash., on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The waterway, which Natives call Nch’i-Wána, or “the great river,” has sustained Indigenous people in the region for millennia.
Bronsco Jim Jr., who was appointed mid-Columbia River chief, stands with his cousin Elaine Harvey, a fish biologist for Yakama Nation fisheries, at the banks of the Columbia River near the John Day Dam in Rufus, Ore., on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Harvey says the tribes are focused on preserving areas in tributaries such as the Klickitat and White Salmon, two glacial rivers that provide cold water for migrating salmon.
Bronsco Jim Jr., mid-Columbia River chief, cleans the longhouse altar, a rectangle of Earth, with water before a ceremonial meal at the Celilo Village longhouse on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Celilo Village, Ore. The tribe's first foods are placed on the table in seasonal order before the meal begins.
Water spills over the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, which runs along the Washington and Oregon state line, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Hydroelectric dams, like the Bonneville Dam, on the Columbia and its tributaries have curtailed the river's flow, further imperiling salmon migration from the Pacific Ocean to their freshwater spawning grounds upstream.
A dog named Kaloua lies beneath a rack of freshly caught salmon at an "in-lieu fishing site," lands set aside by Congress to compensate tribes whose villages were inundated by dams, on the Columbia River in Bonneville, Ore., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
A man throws a fish back into the Columbia River from the Whitefoot family scaffold in Bonneville, Ore., on Monday, June 20, 2022. For thousands of years, Native tribes in this area have relied on the Columbia River for its salmon and trout, and its surrounding areas for edible roots, medicinal herbs and berry bushes, which are used for food and rituals.
Betty Jean Sutterlict slices, salts and hangs freshly caught salmon at their family campsite on the Columbia River in Bonneville, Ore., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. For thousands of years, Native tribes in this area have relied on the Columbia River, or Nch'i-Wána, for its salmon and trout, and its surrounding areas for edible roots, medicinal herbs and berry bushes, which are used for food and rituals.
Yakama Nation elder James Kiona stands on the rocky edge of Lyle Falls on the Klickitat River, a tributary of the Columbia River, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lyle, Wash. Kiona has fished for Chinook salmon for decades here on his family's scaffold, using a dip net suspended from a 33-foot pole.
Wilbur Slockish Jr., a river chief of the Klickitat Band of the Yakama Nation, stands for a portrait near the Columbia River in Columbia Hills Historical State Park in Lyle, Wash., on Saturday, June 18, 2022. In the 1980s, Slockish served 20 months in federal prison on charges of illegally poaching salmon from the Columbia River. He says he went to prison to fight for his people's right to practice their faith.
The Celilo Village longhouse is supported by tall wooden beams in Celilo Village, Ore., on Sunday, June 19, 2022. In Native families that inhabit the Columbia Basin, education about first foods begins at home and continues in the longhouse, accompanied by teaching and ceremony.
Water flows over The Dalles Dam on the Columbia River as seen from The Dalles, Ore., on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Hydroelectric dams, like The Dalles Dam, on the Columbia and its tributaries have curtailed the river's flow, further imperiling salmon migration from the Pacific Ocean to their freshwater spawning grounds upstream.
Wilbur Slockish Jr., a river chief of the Klickitat Band of the Yakama Nation, looks at petroglyphs in Columbia Hills Historical State Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Lyle, Wash. In the 1980s, Slockish served 20 months in federal prison on charges of poaching salmon from the Columbia River. He says he went to prison to fight for his people's right to practice their faith.
Bill Yallup Jr. stands at the banks of the Columbia River, where he and his son fish for salmon and trout, on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Bingen, Wash. Yallup's family came to Celilo Falls when he was an infant, and he lives along the river during the fish harvesting season.
Betty Jean Sutterlict holds a pair of freshly caught salmon in Bonneville, Ore., on Monday, June 20, 2022. Young salmon, or smolts, swim down the Columbia River to the ocean, where they grow for between one and five years. Then they migrate back upstream to spawn.
Sandy Whitefoot smokes salmon near the Bonneville Dam at an "in-lieu fishing site," lands set aside by Congress to compensate tribes whose villages were inundated by dams, on Monday, June 20, 2022. Many families at these sites live in trailers without restrooms, lights or drains.
Travelers and locals cast fishing lines from the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Bonneville, Ore. From its headwaters in British Columbia where the Rocky Mountains crest, the Columbia River flows south into Washington state and then westward and into the Pacific Ocean at its mouth near Astoria, Ore.
Freshly caught salmon is sliced and hung at an "in-lieu fishing site," lands set aside by Congress to compensate tribes whose villages were inundated by dams, on the Columbia River in Bonneville, Ore., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Terrie Brigham of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla stands on the banks of the Columbia River, where her family has used dip nets to fish from scaffolds for generations, on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cascade Locks, Ore. Brigham's grandfather erected the family's scaffolds in the 1950s.
Sandy Whitefoot stands with a dog at her home on an "in-lieu fishing site," lands set aside by Congress to compensate tribes whose villages were inundated by dams, on Monday, June 20, 2022. Many families at these sites live in trailers without restrooms, lights or drains.
Water rushes through Lyle Falls in the Klickitat River, a tributary that runs into the Columbia River, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lyle, Wash. For generations, Indigenous people have fished for salmon and trout from scaffolds perched just above the sacred water.
Sacred Rivers: The ancient religion of the Columbia River
In the Pacific Northwest, the Columbia River's salmon and the roots and berries that grow around the area, are known as “first foods" because of the belief that they volunteered to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of humans at the time of Creation.
Medicinal plants used by members of the Yakama Nation grow near the Klickitat River, a tributary of the Columbia River, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lyle, Wash.
He finds strength, sanctity, even salvation in that struggle. The river saved Kiona when he returned from the war in Vietnam. As he battled addiction, depression and trauma, the river gave him therapy no hospital could.