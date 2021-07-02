Conditions worsen at asylum seekers' camps in north Mexico

“There is no sanitation, there is garbage around, excrement, urine,” Hernández, who fled her home after a gang killed one of her sons and threatened her. “I came blindly, fleeing what had happened to me.”

Mexico's governmental National Human Rights Commission issued a warning weeks ago about the conditions at the camps. Municipal authorities in Tijuana say they want to close it down, but many of the migrants and asylum-seekers fear if they go somewhere else, they might lose their chance at getting into the United States.

Biden has abandoned a policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. He has also eased a pandemic-related ban on seeking legal asylum.

Shortly after taking office, Biden exempted unaccompanied children from Title 42, named for a section of an obscure 1944 public health law that allows authorities to deny entry to prevent the spread of disease.

The big camp of asylum seekers that once existed farther east along the border in Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas, was dismantled in March.

But amid a fresh rush of people to the border, local shelters in places like Tijuana ran out of room.