Copenhagen’s hippie, psychedelic oasis Christiania turns 50

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — After a half-century, the “flower-power” aura of Copenhagen’s semi-autonomous Christiania neighborhood hasn't yet wilted. Love-ins with the authorities have hardly been a trademark of the neighborhood.

But Christiania's residents are determined to preserve its reputation as a “free-wheeling society” with hash dealers, political idealists and aging hippies.

“It has become more and more an established part of Copenhagen,” said Ole Lykke, a resident of 42 years at the enclave near downtown Copenhagen. “The philosophy of community and common property still exists. Out here we do things in common."

After more than four decades of locking horns with authorities, Christiania's future was secured in 2012 when the state sold the 84-acre (24-hectare) enclave for 85.4 million kroner ($13.5 million) to a foundation owned by its inhabitants.

The residents — nearly 700 adults and about 150 children — now rent their homes from the foundation and are financially responsible for all repair and maintenance work to the roughly 240 buildings. The new arrangement scrapped a more complex system for use of the land and to pay for rent and utilities.