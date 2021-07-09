Corruption anger may yield new leadership as Bulgaria votes

“I expect the next government to be formed by the so-called protest parties,” Ganev said.

Borissov previously managed to draw backing at home and abroad by combining populist man-in-the street rhetoric with pro-Western slogans.

But thousands took to the streets during month-long protests last year and accused Borissov and his government of protecting oligarchs, refusing to reform the judiciary and suppressing freedom of speech.

The interim government's investigations have shed additional light on some of those accusations.

Caretaker ministers have alleged that dozens of opposition politicians were illegally wiretapped before the April election. They also have claimed that billions in public money was distributed to favored private companies without a bidding process and that business people have become objects of intimidation and extortion.

Bulgaria, a member of both the EU and NATO, also has come under scrutiny from its Western partners due to its long-standing problems with corruption, adhering to the rule of law and preserving freedom of the media.