Cosmic mouthful: Tasters savor fine wine that orbited Earth

Jane Anson, a wine expert and writer with The Decanter, said the wine that remained on Earth tasted “a little younger than the one that had been to space.”

Chemical and biological analysis of the wine’s aging process could allow scientists to find a way to artificially age fine vintages, said Dr. Michael Lebert, a biologist at Germany’s Friedrich-Alexander-University.

The vine snippets -- known as canes in the grape-growing world -- not only all survived the journey but also grew faster than vines on Earth, despite limited light and water.

It's too early for the researchers to determine why. But when they do, Lebert said that could help scientists develop sturdier vines on Earth - and pave the way for grape-growing and wine-making in space.

Plus, he said, “Grapes...are very healthy for the astronauts.”

Private investors helped fund the project. The overall cost wasn’t disclosed.

For the average earthling, the main question is: What does cosmic wine taste like?

“For me, the difference between the space and earth wine...it wasn’t easy to define,” said Franck Dubourdieu, a Bordeaux-based agronomist and oenologist, an expert in the study of wine and wine-making.