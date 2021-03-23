Could China's aggressive Xinjiang sanctions counter-punch risk alienating the European Union?

Soon after the Chinese sanctions were announced, the Socialists and Democrats -- the second-largest grouping of lawmakers in the European Parliament -- said they would not engage in any talks on the agreement until the measures are lifted.

Seven years in the making, the wide-ranging agreement, known formally as the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China, is designed to rebalance trade with the world's second largest economy and improve market access for EU businesses.

"Europe needs to trade with China, but our values and standards go first," said Inmaculada Rodríguez-Piñero, a Spanish lawmaker and S&D member. "We stand by our principles and we will defend our principles."

Some in China (and elsewhere) will no doubt see hypocrisy in such reactions, a sign of how the Europeans can dish it out but can't take it. But many in Europe will likely see a difference between sanctions targeting regional Chinese officials and entities accused of "serious human rights abuses," and measures going after individual European lawmakers let alone academics and think tanks.

Aggressive response