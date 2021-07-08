Counting the cost: England fans gear up for Euro 2020 final

“I remember ’66 but I’m much more ecstatic now than when I was 10,” he said.

As is always the case, there's always a cleaning up process following the festivities, and teams were out in force to remove litter on Thursday morning. Streets across England were strewn with empty disposable plastic pint glasses and food cartons. Even laughing gas canisters.

London's Metropolitan Police said 23 arrests were made by officers across the capital following the match for offenses including common assault, public order and assault on police.

Concerns have also been raised that the team's progress in the tournament is responsible for spreading coronavirus across the U.K., which is seeing a third surge in the pandemic as a result of the more contagious delta variant.

Although infections are less likely in an outdoor environment, public health experts warned that the virus could still find a way to spread, notably as tens of thousands of fans travel to and from Wembley, which after the final will have hosted eight of the matches in the Europe-wide tournament.

On Thursday, a closely-monitored coronavirus infection survey indicated that men gathering to watch England’s progress may be a reason why women were less likely to test positive for the virus.