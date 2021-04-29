Court: Germany must share climate burden between young, old

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top court ruled Thursday the government has to set clear goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions after 2030, arguing that current legislation risks placing too much of a burden for curbing climate change on younger generations.

The verdict was celebrated by climate activists from Germany and elsewhere who — with the support of large environmental groups — had filed four complaints to the Constitutional Court arguing that their rights were at risk by the lack of sufficient targets beyond the next decade.

Like other European Union countries, Germany aims to cut emissions 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. Legislation passed two years ago set specific targets for sectors such as heating and transport for that period, but not for the long-term goal of cutting emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2050.

The 2019 regulations "irreversibly pushed a very high burden of emissions reduction into the period after 2030," judges said in their ruling.