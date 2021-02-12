 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Court: Nigerian farmers can sue Shell in UK over pollution
View Comments
AP

Court: Nigerian farmers can sue Shell in UK over pollution

{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a group of Nigerian farmers and fishermen can sue Royal Dutch Shell PLC in English courts over pollution in a region where the oil giant has a subsidiary.

The justices said Shell has a “duty of care” to the claimants over the actions of its Nigerian subsidiary.

Members of Nigeria’s Ogale and Bille communities took Shell to court in Britain in 2016, alleging that decades of oil spills have fouled the water, contaminated the soil and destroyed the lives of thousands of people in the Niger River Delta, where a Shell subsidiary has operated for decades.

They brought the lawsuit in London, Shell’s home base, because they said the Nigerian courts are too corrupt.

Shell argued that the U.K. courts had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

Britain’s High Court ruled in 2017 that the parent company was not responsible and the claim against its subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Co. of Nigeria, should therefore not be heard in the U.K. courts.

The Court of Appeal agreed and the claimants appealed to the U.K.’s top court for a final decision.

In its ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court said the appellants’ case had “a real prospect of success.”

It said that “the Court of Appeal materially erred in law” when it ruled against the Nigerian claimants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: February 12th

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

+2
Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder
World

Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said Tuesday.

+4
Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case
World

Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw ruled Tuesday that two prominent Holocaust researchers must apologize to a woman who claimed her deceased uncle had been slandered in a historical work, citing alleged inaccuracies that suggested the Polish man helped kill Jews during World War II.

+13
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive
World

South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News