 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court: Tunisia issues international warrant for ex-president

  • 0

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia issued an international arrest warrant for former president Moncef Marzouki Thursday over accusations that he undermined the North African country’s security, a top Tunisian court said.

The court didn't provide any further explanation on the charges. Marzouki has been staying in France in the past month.

Current President Kais Saied said last month that he was withdrawing the diplomatic passport of Marzouki after he encouraged France to stop support for Tunisia under Saied's leadership.

Critics of Saied say that he orchestrated what amounted to a coup in July and is trying to consolidate power and discredit political opponents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements.

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News