Covid-19's obesity link, 'neanderthal thinking,' and skipping the queue. What you need to know about Covid-19 this Thursday.

Countries where more than half the population is overweight, such as the US and the UK, have recorded much higher death rates from Covid-19, according to a report released Wednesday by the World Obesity Forum.

The research found that by the end of 2020, global coronavirus death tolls were more than 10 times higher in nations where over half the adults are overweight, compared to those where fewer than half are overweight.

Using mortality data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the team discovered that of 2.5 million Covid-19 deaths reported by the end of February, 2.2 million were in countries where more than half the population is overweight. Mortality rates also increased along with countries' prevalence of obesity. The researchers also noted that the link persisted even after adjusting for age and national wealth.