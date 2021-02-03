COVID case could have impact on Australia Open preparations

MELBOURNE (AP) — Some players preparing for the Australian Open will have to isolate until they return a negative test for COVID-19 after a worker at one of the tournament’s quarantine hotels tested positive for the virus.

Daniel Andrews, the political leader of Victoria state, called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case and urged anyone with symptoms in Melbourne to get tested.

Andrews said the case could have an impact on some of the six tuneup tournaments being held this week ahead of the Australian Open, with any players, coaches or officials who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and required to isolate until they've returned a negative test.

The hotel advertises it has 550 rooms, including 25 premium suites, so potentially hundreds of people could be involved. It could also test the resolve of players who have recently come out of two weeks in quarantine, and give ammunition to critics of the decision to allow people to fly in from all over the world for the Australian Open.

“It may have an effect on tomorrow’s play in the leadup event," Andrews said. “At this stage, no impact on the tournament proper."