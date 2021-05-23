Croatia ready to welcome foreign tourists, hoping they come

Croatia, a European Union member and a popular vacation destination on the continent, is letting in tourists from the United States, most of Europe and beyond who hold a vaccination certificate, or proof of a negative test or having recovered from COVID-19. Health officials set those measures weeks before the EU moved Wednesday to soon allow fully vaccinated foreign travelers from countries deemed safe into the 27-nation bloc.

Croatian tourism officials expect a swell of American visitors, who will be spared the hassle of airport transfers when direct New York-Dubrovnik flights start up, expected in July.

Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac said her country is applying strict health measures to avoid a repeat of what happened last year, when visitors ignored social distancing on the beaches and in bars, and the tourist season abruptly ended with Croatia facing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The country's some 80,000 tourism workers have priority for getting COVID-19 vaccines, and several PCR testing stations will be installed to make it easier for travelers to obtain results they might need to provide when they return home.