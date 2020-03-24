Croatia's Dubrovnik, home to ancient quarantine facilities

Vigjen said the idea has been the same all along — that isolation would keep the disease out of the way. Unfortunately, he said, sometimes the effect was just the opposite, as many people were packed into a small area.

In the Lazarettos, people always were kept separate from the goods, everyone was registered and all their belongings listed, said Vigjen. There were 10 halls, separated by courtyards and surrounded by walls, with their own sewage system and a manager.

“Inside the quarantine, there was a lot of business going on because you had many travelers and many tradesmen at the same place so they were exchanging information, they were writing letters, playing cards and so on,” said Vigjen. “We know it was actually like a very big place for doing business.”

Centuries later, quarantine-like measures have been reintroduced across the globe, but Bakija-Konsuo said there is one huge difference.

“People didn’t know in the past. They believed it was God’s wrath, the Almighty is angry. They didn’t know how it (disease) spreads or how they could protect themselves,” she said. “Today it seems, with all this, if we behave in a responsible manner, each and every one of us, it will be all right.”

———

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

