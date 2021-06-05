Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests

Cruise ship MSC Orchestra passes in the Giudecca Canal in Venice, Italy, early Thursday, June 3, 2021. Early risers in Venice woke Thursday to the sight of a cruise ship traveling down the Giudecca canal for the first time since the pandemic, despite pledges by subsequent Italian governments to reroute the huge vessels due to safety and environmental concerns.
Crews are backdropped by the bell tower of St. Mark's, as they take part in the Vogalonga, a traditional non-competitive rowing boats event, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 23, 2021. This edition was dedicated to the 1600th anniversary of the birth of Venice.
People applaud as the 92,409-ton, 16-deck MSC Orchestra cruise ship departs from Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 5, 2021. The first cruise ship leaving Venice since the pandemic is set to depart Saturday amid protests by activists demanding that the enormous ships be permanently rerouted out the fragile lagoon, especially Giudecca Canal through the city's historic center, due to environmental and safety risks. The cruiser passed two groups of protesters: pro-cruise advocates whose jobs depend on the industry as well as protesters belonging to a movement called "No Big Ships" who have been campaigning for years to get cruise ships out of the lagoon.
The the 92,409-ton,16-deck MSC Orchestra cruise ship exits the lagoon as St. Mark's Square stands out in background, left, as it leaves Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 5, 2021. The first cruise ship leaving Venice since the pandemic is set to depart Saturday amid protests by activists demanding that the enormous ships be permanently rerouted out the fragile lagoon, especially Giudecca Canal through the city's historic center, due to environmental and safety risks.
Passengers stand on the deck of the 92,409-ton,16-deck MSC Orchestra cruise ship as it departs from Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 5, 2021. The first cruise ship leaving Venice since the pandemic is set to depart Saturday amid protests by activists demanding that the enormous ships be permanently rerouted out the fragile lagoon, especially Giudecca Canal through the city's historic center, due to environmental and safety risks.
The the 92,409-ton, 16-deck MSC Orchestra cruise ship exits the lagoon as a flag of the Lion of St. Mark, the symbol of Venice, is being waved, in Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 5, 2021. The first cruise ship leaving Venice since the pandemic is set to depart Saturday amid protests by activists demanding that the enormous ships be permanently rerouted out the fragile lagoon, especially Giudecca Canal through the city's historic center, due to environmental and safety risks.
By COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The first cruise ship leaving Venice since the pandemic is set to depart Saturday amid protests by activists demanding that the enormous ships be permanently rerouted out the fragile lagoon, especially Giudecca Canal through the city’s historic center, due to environmental and safety risks.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s government pledged this winter to get cruise ships out of the Venice lagoon, but reaching that goal will take time. But even an interim solution is not likely before next year and getting ships out of the lagoon could take years.
Venice has become one of the world’s most important cruise destinations over the last two decades, serving as a lucrative turnaround point for 667 cruise ships in 2019 carrying nearly 700,000 passengers, according to the association Cruise Lines International (CLIA).
Passengers arriving Saturday for the week-long cruise aboard the 92,409-ton, 16-deck MSC Orchestra were greeted at the port by signs reading “Welcome Back Cruises.”
Antonella Frigo from nearby Vicenza had her departure date delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and was excited to finally be able to leave on vacation. But she was also sympathetic with the need to move the huge ships out of the center of Venice.
“I have always said that they should be moved, but I’m sorry, I need to depart from Venice, since I am from nearby,’’ Frigo said, after being dropped off with a companion near the cruise terminal. “But I hope they can be moved. I ask myself, is it not possible to come up without another solution, so they don’t pass where they shouldn’t?”