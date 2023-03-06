This adorable koala walked into a gas station in Australia and managed to climb up an employee's leg.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This adorable koala walked into a gas station in Australia and managed to climb up an employee's leg.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an unidentified object flying high over northern Canada,…
A Belarusian court has sentenced Ales Bialiatski, Belarus’ top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to …
The death toll has risen to at least 63 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered several more bodies. Ch…
KYIV, Ukraine — Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 60 mil…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.