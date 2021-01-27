Cyber cops team up to disrupt top malware-seeding network

Williams said via text message that although someone will eventually fill the gap “there's no question that this will hurt (ransomware gangs) and help defenders in the short/mid term.”

Authorities in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, the U.K., France, Lithuania, Canada and Ukraine took part in the international operation coordinated by the two Hague-based agencies.

Dutch prosecutors said the malware, run out of eastern Europe by a Russian-speaking organization, was first discovered in 2014 and “evolved into the go-to solution for cybercriminals over the years," responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in losses beginning with financial theft through a banking trojan.

They said two of the main servers for the infrastructure were based in the Netherlands and a third in another undisclosed country.

The Emotet botnet was effectively used to manage infections of victims and provide a distributed bulwark against takedown attempts by authorities. In the disruption by law enforcement, its command-and-control infrastructure was routed to servers controlled by law enforcement, cutting off criminal tenants of Emotet from quarry they have infected.

Europol said law enforcement agencies teamed up to take down the criminal infrastructure from the inside.