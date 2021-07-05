Cyprus forest fire that killed 4 now under control

President Nicos Anastasiades called the fire “an unprecedented tragedy” for Cyprus except for the destruction wreaked by a 1974 war that split the island along ethnic lines after Turkey invaded in response to a coup aimed at union with Greece.

Some residents who lost their homes and property to the fire wept as they described seeing a lifetime’s worth of labor going up in flames. People were allowed back to their homes after their villages were declared safe.

Anastasiades, who toured the fire-hit villages on Sunday, pledged immediate government help to farmers and homeowners who lost crops and property and the families of those who perished in the fire.

Crews are assessing the damage so that fire-afflicted residents can receive the first compensation packages later this week.

Anastasiades on Monday opened up a bank account for private contributions to help those who lost their homes and livelihoods.

The Cypriot president said to underscore that commitment, he instructed electricity generators to be sent to all villagers who lost power.

He also ordered a renewed tender process for the purchase of a mobile crisis management center, and asked his Cabinet to come up with ideas by Wednesday on how best to support residents financially.