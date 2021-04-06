Cyprus kicks off new registry declaring true company owners

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A new digital registry obliging Cyprus-based companies to declare their true owners puts the east Mediterranean island nation in line with European Union regulations against terror financing and organized crime, the country's commerce and energy minister said on Tuesday.

Natasa Pilides said the new registry which went online last month bolsters transparency in what is often a murky web of false fronts behind which money-laundering and other illicit activities can take place.

“Recording the correct and updated information regarding the true beneficiary is instrumental in tracking down criminals who would otherwise conceal their identity behind a company structure,” said Pilides.

Cyprus has for years been struggling to shed its spotty reputation as a money-laundering haven, to protect its fragile economy and attract foreign investment. The country of 900,000 has adopted a raft of new laws to ward off nefarious businesses from taking advantage of low corporate taxes.