 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cyprus: U.N. checks plane suspected of Libya embargo breach

  • 0

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — United Nations inspectors have completed their examination of a small aircraft stored in Cyprus that was reportedly suspected of violating a U.N. arms embargo on Libya, an aviation official in the east Mediterranean island nation said Friday.

Charis Antoniades, chief operations officer of Cyprus' Department of Civil Aviation, told The Associated Press the inspectors finished their inspection of the single-engine propeller Thrush 550 aircraft over a single day on Oct. 12.

Local media reports suggested that the aircraft had either taken part in combat operations in Libya, or was used to run guns in violation of an arms embargo that the U.N. Security Council imposed on the country in 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Antoniades said the aircraft first arrived at Cyprus' main airport of Larnaca on Jul. 18, 2019, from Amman, Jordan. It flew to the island's secondary airport in Paphos on July 31 of this year and has remained there since.

The Cypriot official said local authorities don't have information about whom the aircraft belongs to because it's not registered in Cyprus. He said it's still being assessed whether the plane had undergone any conversion for military use, but “no military equipment was visible" on it when it first arrived.

People are also reading…

The U.N. inspectors traveled to Cyprus after the world body notified Cypriot authorities in August of this year. They completed their work under the guidance of Cypriot police, Antoniades said.

The U.N. did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the nature of the aircraft's inspection.

Earlier this year, U.N. experts said that American security contractor Erik Prince, a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, violated the arms embargo against Libya along with three United Arab Emirates-based companies and their top managers during an operation to help a rebel military commander take the capital Tripoli.

The experts outlined in a report to the U.N. Security Council that “a well-funded private military company operation” called “Project Opus” was designed to provide military equipment to Khalifa Hifter, a military commander who in April 2019 launched an offensive to capture Tripoli.

Hifter's offensive failed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

Prince and another man named in the report denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News