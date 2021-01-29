Cyprus unveils anti-corruption steps to quell public angst

The citizenship-for-investment program, which started in 2007, provided Cypriot passports for individuals who plowed 2.5 million euro ($3 million) into the country's economy. It was particularly attractive to investors because a passport from European Union member Cyprus would grant them free movement within the 27-member bloc.

The program was ramped up after 2013, when a financial crisis nearly drove Cyprus into bankruptcy. It raised more than 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in investments before it was canceled in November.

The president said rumor and innuendo implied “falsely and without shame” that the country’s once lucrative program was created to benefit the law firm that carries his name.

The Cypriot government canceled the program following an undercover news report that caught the parliamentary speaker and a long-serving lawmaker on video allegedly promising to help circumvent the rules for a fictitious Chinese investor with a supposed criminal conviction. The two legislators have since resigned.

The findings of a limited probe into the program that were released last month detailed how lax vetting procedures allowed some investors to submit incomplete applications or to provide false information.

A wider, more in-depth investigation under the attorney-general’s direction is currently underway.

