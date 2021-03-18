Czech Republic to keep lockdown in place through Easter

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government said late Thursday it was extending the country’s tight lockdown till after Easter, as infection and death rates remain at high levels.

“We’re not in a situation to afford any major changes,” Health Minister Jan Blatny announced. “I’m terribly sorry about that.”

Among the restrictions that became effective on March 1 in one of the hardest-hit countries in the European Union, people have been banned from traveling to other counties unless they go to work or have to take care of relatives.

It’s part of a series of measures as the Central European nation has been seeking to slow down the spread of a highly contagious virus variant first found in Britain.

“Only thanks to (the measures), we’re able to keep the health system functional,” Blatny said. ”It’s obvious that those restrictions make sense and that’s why we have to continue with them.”

The measures had been due to expire Sunday but will now last until at least April 5, which is Easter Monday and a national holiday.

Of the 8,910 COVID-19 patients in Czech hospitals on Wednesday, 1,989 needed intensive care. Both numbers are close to the records set earlier this week.