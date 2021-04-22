 Skip to main content
Czechs expel more Russians, escalating spat over 2014 blast
AP

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic on Thursday ordered more Russian diplomats to leave the country, further escalating a fierce tug-of-war between the two nations over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014.

Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said Russia won't be allowed to have more diplomats in Prague than the Czechs currently have at their embassy in Moscow. All others have to leave by the end of May, he said.

The announcement came after Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats on Sunday in retaliation for the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies from the GRU and the SVR, Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services.

The Czech government protested what they called Russia’s “inappropriate reaction,” saying it paralyzed the Czech Embassy in Moscow.

Kulhanek had given the Russian government a Thursday noon deadline to allow the return of the 20 Czech diplomats. He warned that if the demand was not met, he would reduce the staff of the Russian Embassy in Prague to equal the number of staff members remaining at the Czech Embassy.

The minister said Russia did not give an official response.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Czech ambassador to the come to the ministry on Thursday, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“This kind of tone is unacceptable while talking to Russia,” Zakharova said.

