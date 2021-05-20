Daimler Truck to shift spending to battery, hydrogen rigs

Putting more zero local emission vehicles on the road is part of Europe's plan to drastically reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas blamed for global warming and climate change. The European Union aims to sharply reduce its emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 to a level that can be absorbed through artificial or natural means, such as oceans, soil and forests.

As a publicly owned company, Daimler Truck will face scrutiny from investors and analysts as it strives both to improve profits from its current offerings and invest in new technologies expected to dominate the future.

While battery cars and trucks are already on the road, the application of hydrogen fuel cells to power large numbers of vehicles remains farther off and faces challenges of high costs and lack of infrastructure. In fuel cells, hydrogen reacts with oxygen to produce electricity and water.

Yet the company is betting heavily on hydrogen despite the challenges. Daum predicted that electrical grids won't be able to support an all-battery fleet of trucks as zero-emission cars and trucks become more numerous.

“Both technologies will be needed and we intend to lead the industry in both,” the chief executive said.