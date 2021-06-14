 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danish FM summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation
0 Comments
AP

Danish FM summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod says he has summoned Russia's ambassador and complained after Russian military planes twice violated the Scandinavian country's airspace last week.

The violations were ”a serious and unacceptable breach of all applicable international standards and regulations for military flights,” Kofod said in a statement Monday. “It cannot be interpreted as anything other than a both shameful and completely unnecessary, deliberately provocative Russian act.”

On Friday, the Danish air force sent up two jet fighters after two Russian planes flew over its Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. Denmark is a member of NATO.

Kofod said having to summon the Russian ambassador was “a serious and unequivocal diplomatic step."

"It has been made completely clear to the Russian ambassador that such provocative flights must stop and that international laws and regulations apply to Russia as well as to everyone else,” he added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18
World

Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, has decided for the next few years not to accept the allowance -- worth some 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per year -- that she is entitled to receive annually once she turns 18 in December.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News