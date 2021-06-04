 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danish lawmakers give go-ahead to built Copenhagen island
0 Comments
AP

Danish lawmakers give go-ahead to built Copenhagen island

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark’s Parliament on Friday voted in favor of building a 20-billion-kroner ($3.3 billion) artificial island in Copenhagen that will house at least 35,000 people who will be connected to downtown by a harbor tunnel and a subway line.

The approval of Lynetteholmen — the suggested name for the new district — has been criticized for not having investigated enough the environmental consequences of its construction, among other issues. Work is set to begin in 2035 and to be completed by 2070.

The artificial island will be about 3 sq. kilometers (1.2 square miles) in size and will also function as protection against future flooding in Copenhagen as a result of rising sea levels.

It will be built north of the trendy Refshale Island, a former industrial area, and a harbor tunnel is planned to be connected to the existing E20 highway.

The plan was presented by the former center-right government of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen in October 2018, and was immediately approved by the Copenhagen municipality.

The go ahead was given Friday in an 85-12 vote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: El Buen Gusto to attend Food Truck Friday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
World

Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely

  • Updated

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world's highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak.

+4
South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'
World

South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'

  • Updated

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate the virus is “surging again” in Africa's worst-affected nation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News