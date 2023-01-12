 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davos to host leaders, CEOs amid weighty global issues

  • 0
Davos Forum

A security guard stands on the roof of a hotel ahead of the World Economic Forum on Jan. 20, 2022, in Davos, Switzerland. The Swiss town of Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in the Alps next week, organizers said Tuesday.

 Markus Schreiber, AP file photo

GENEVA — The Swiss town of Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in the Alps next week, organizers said.

Forum organizers said their latest lineup for the elite gathering of political leaders, business executives, cultural trend-setters and international organization chiefs will tackle issues facing a divided world as 2023 begins, with war and conflict, economic pressures and climate change in focus.

“There is no doubt that our 53rd annual meeting in Davos will happen against the most complex geopolitical and economic backdrop in decades,” said forum President Borge Brende, pointing to challenges like the threat of global recession, soaring energy and food prices, and the need to better address global warming.

Russia's nearly yearlong war in Ukraine and COVID-19 restrictions and now a wave of infections in China have helped weaken the global economy.

People are also reading…

Brende pointed to “record participation” of 52 heads of state and government, more than half of them from Europe, as well as some recently elected leaders including President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, President Gustavo Petro of Colombia and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines. Nearly 300 government ministers were expected to take part.

The forum president said some delegations asked for the names of their participants “not to be shared” right away for security reasons. Brende said, for example, that unspecified “high-level” delegations from China and Ukraine would attend.

The U.S. will be represented by Biden administration officials including presidential climate envoy John Kerry, head of national intelligence Avril Haines and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, as well as several governors and congressional lawmakers.

The meeting offers a grab-bag of issues discussed in hundreds of public sessions as well as in more secretive backroom deal-making by business leaders in the upscale hotels along Davos’ Promenade, near the conference center that hosts the gathering.

The agenda is stacked with discussions about ideas, innovations and the search for public-private cooperation on issues like energy, climate, investment, trade, future technologies, jobs, health and social mobility, among others.

It’s hard to predict if the high-minded discussions will yield substantial announcements that make headway on the world’s most pressing challenges. The event has been criticized for hosting wealthy executives who sometimes fly in on emissions-spewing corporate jets.

On the gathering’s opening day Monday, four figures from art and culture will be honored: Artist Maya Lin, soprano Renée Fleming, and actors Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba will receive the forum’s “Crystal Award” — given in recognition of artists who are “bridge-builders and role models for all leaders of society.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters

'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters

Thousands of protesters in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo demanded “No amnesty!" Monday, following a riot that invaded the heart of Brazil's capital Sunday in an effort to reinstall former President Jair Bolsonaro. The words evoke memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship. Justice minister Flávio Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated.

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

Ukraine’s president is praising the United States for including tank-killing vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Bradley armored vehicles are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces. Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas appeared to have been ignored by some of Russia's forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion. Continued Russian shelling and assaults were reported in the fiercely contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense in Britain said Saturday in its daily readout on the invasion that “fighting has continued at a routine level."

Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital

Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital

Brazilian authorities say they are looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In an unprecedented display for Latin America’s largest nation, thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro swarmed into Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday. Many of them said they wanted the Brazilian army to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power and oust the newly inaugurated leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media

Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media

Prince Harry has accused the royal family of being complicit in his wife Meghan’s pain and Harry claimed that his stepmother Camilla had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation. Harry said in interviews that members of the royal family got “into bed with the devil” to gain favorable tabloid coverage.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Families demanding justice three years after Beirut port blast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News