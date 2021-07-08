Debate over eating meat gets heated in Spanish politics

The minister cited data from the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization that showed Spain as the European Union’s top meat consumer: 98 kilograms per person a year compared to an EU average of 76 kilograms.

Garzón said that 70 million cows, pigs, sheep, chickens and other farm animals are slaughtered for food each year in Spain, a country of 47 million, and that beef production, in particular, requires disproportionate amounts of water and releases greenhouse gases responsible for global warming.

“This doesn’t mean that we can’t have a family barbecue once in a while,” he added. “We just need do it with a bit more restraint and make up for the days when we eat meat by following them with eating more salad, rice, legumes and vegetables.”

Agriculture Minister Luis Planas, a fellow Cabinet member, called Garzón's campaign “unfortunate" and “unfair” for an industry that produces one-fifth of Spain's exports, a business worth 10 billion euros ($11.8 billion).

“Livestock breeders don’t deserve this," Planas said during an interview with Cadena SER radio. “The industry is being subjected to profoundly unfair criticism and deserves respect for the honest work it does for all of us in food and in the economy."