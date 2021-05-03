Denmark removes J&J from vaccination program over clot fears

The decision was made at a meeting Monday in parliament between Health Minister Magnus Heunicke and lawmakers from the different parties.

The vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna represent the bulk of the jabs given in the Scandinavian country of nearly 6 million people. More more than 1.2 million residents have either received the first or the two shots, according to official figures.

The J&J vaccine hadn't been in use in Denmark, but there had been plans to administer the shot.

In April, the European Union’s drug regulatory agency said it found a “possible link” between the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and extremely rare blood clots, and recommended a warning be added to the label. But experts at the agency reiterated that the vaccine’s benefits outweighed the risks.

J&J immediately announced it would revise its label as requested and said in a statement: “The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority.”