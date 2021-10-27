 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Deutsche Bank makes profit as recovery reduces bad loans

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank saw its net profit increase 6%, to 329 million euros ($381 million), in the third quarter despite a sharp increase in restructuring costs. The bottom line at Germany's largest bank benefited from fewer loans going bad as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and credit support from governments and the European Central Bank.

The bank said Wednesday that its yearslong effort to streamline its business was on track and that 90% of the costs of its transformation were already accounted for.

Deutsche Bank had to set aside only 117 million euros ($136 million) for losses on loans that aren't being repaid, down 57% from the same quarter a year ago. Since then, some of the worst pandemic restrictions have eased, while governments have extended credit guarantees and other support for businesses and the European Central Bank has taken steps to keep market interest rates low, reducing stress on borrowers.

The bank took a 583 million euro ($676 million) loss for its restructuring, more than five times the total from the same quarter a year ago, largely related to a contract settlement and software impairments relating to its migration to cloud computing.

Deutsche Bank is going through an extended restructuring aimed at cutting employee numbers and costs and withdrawing from less profitable business areas to achieve steadier profits after a period of losses and repeated troubles with regulators that imposed heavy costs in fines and settlements.

People are also reading…

The bank said in a statement that the restructuring costs raised its non-interest expenses for the quarter but would lead to reduced costs in future quarters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Quinton de Kock refused to play in a T20 World Cup game against the West Indies on Tuesday in protest after Cricket South Africa ordered its players to take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

NEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign.

Warhol in Tehran: Iranians flock to American pop art exhibit

Warhol in Tehran: Iranians flock to American pop art exhibit

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian hard-liners, now back at the helm of the country, may regularly rail against the poisoning of Islamic society by Western culture, but in Tehran, Iranians are flocking to the contemporary art museum to marvel at American pop artist Andy Warhol’s iconic soup cans.

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, hopes China reopens

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, hopes China reopens

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China’s policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mental health pros team up with law enforcement to de-escalate crisis situations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News