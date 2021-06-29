Diana's legacy lingers as fans mark late royal's 60th birthday

But Emanuel said Diana also had a simplicity that made her more accessible to people.

"She had this vulnerability about her, I think, so that ordinary people could relate to her. She wasn't perfect. And none of us are perfect, and I think that's why there is this thing, you know, people think of her almost like family. They felt they knew her."

Diana's sons learned from their mother's example, making more personal connections with the public during their charitable work, including supporting efforts to destigmatize mental health problems and treat young AIDS patients in Lesotho and Botswana.

William, who is second in line to the throne, worked as an air ambulance pilot before taking on full-time royal duties. Harry retraced Diana's footsteps through the minefield for The HALO Trust.

Her influence can be seen in other royals as well. Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and the wife of Charles' brother Prince Edward, grew teary, for example, in a television interview as she told the nation about her feelings on the death of her father-in-law, Prince Philip.

The public even began to see a different side of the queen, including her turn as a Bond girl during the 2012 London Olympics in which she starred in a mini-movie with Daniel Craig to open the games.