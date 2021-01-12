Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia plane

Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea near Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Indonesian navy divers scoured the floor of the Java Sea on Monday as they hunted for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the waters at high velocity with dozens of people aboard.
In this image made from undated video released by Indonesian Navy (TNI AL), debris lie on the sea floor in Java Sea where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, in Indonesia. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
Habib Sy Rafik al Idrus shows a picture of his wife Panca Widia Nursanti, one of passengers of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea, at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard.
An investigator of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspects parts of aircraft's debris recovered from the Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard.
President Director of Sriwijaya Air Jefferson Irwin Jauwena, center, talks to journalists during a joint press conference with Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya, left, at a hospital in Jakarta, IndonesiaTuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard.
President Director of Sriwijaya Air Jefferson Irwin Jauwena, left, gestures to journalists during a press conference at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard.
Indonesian Navy divers continue their search for wreckage of the crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet in the Java Sea, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard.
Relatives of Panca Widia Nursanti, a victim in the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crash, cry at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard.
Rescuers carry a body bag of items recovered from the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crash at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard.
Indonesian Navy personnel carry a box containing the flight data recorder recovered from the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in the Java Sea at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.
A box containing the flight data recorder recovered from the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in the Java Sea sits on display at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.
Indonesian Navy's aircraft flies as the search for the wreckage of a crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues, in this aerial photo taken over the Java Sea, off Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard.
By NINIEK KARMINI and ANDI JATMIKO
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.
The device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after taking off from Jakarta on Saturday.
TV stations showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the device heading to a Jakarta port.
Military chief Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said the plane's other “black box,” the cockpit voice recorder, was likely to be found soon because its beacon was being emitted in the same area.
The devices were buried in seabed mud under tons of sharp objects in the plane's wreckage, navy Chief Adm. Yudo Margono said. He said at least 160 divers were deployed Tuesday in the search.
More than 3,600 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 large ships and 20 small boats are searching the area just north of Jakarta where Flight 182 crashed and have found parts of the plane and human remains in the water at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet).
So far, the searchers have sent 74 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts who on Monday said they had identified their first victim, 29-year-old flight attendant Okky Bisma.