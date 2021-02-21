Djokovic beats Medvedev for 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam

There might have been reason to believe Djokovic was just a tad more susceptible this time around.

First of all, he wrenched his midsection during a slip in the third round against American Taylor Fritz; after that win, Djokovic said he had torn a muscle, but by the time he played his semifinal, he declared himself pain-free.

Plus, entering Sunday, Djokovic already had ceded five sets through six matches, the most he had dropped in any Grand Slam tournament en route to a final.

This was his 28th major final, even with Nadal for the second-most by a man in tennis history, trailing Federer’s 31.

The extreme experience gap certainly seemed to show. One example: Medvedev immediately gave back that early break in the second set by relinquishing two of his own service games back-to-back.

Djokovic broke in half of Medvedev's 14 service games, won 73% of the points when his own first serves went in and 58% on seconds. And Djokovic played so cleanly, with just 17 unforced errors; Medvedev made 13.

When it ended, after fewer than two hours, Djokovic dropped to his back on the court, limbs splayed. He has said he feels at home at the place, and he isn't ready to relinquish ownership.

———

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0