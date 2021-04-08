Doctors in Hungary question reopening amid spike in deaths

“They shouldn’t measure the severity of the situation with (vaccination) numbers but with how overwhelmed the hospitals and intensive care wards are,” Dr. Zsombor Kunetz told The Associated Press. “The government has now come up with its own metric that is not in line with the severity of the pandemic at the moment.”

Hungary has had the worst death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world in recent weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University, and has seen 22,681 deaths in the pandemic.

The lifting of restrictions on Wednesday — which included extending shopping hours and pushing the start of an overnight curfew back two hours — coincided with a new daily high of 311 deaths and followed a record number of fatalities last week.

The Hungarian Chamber of Doctors said the decision to lift restrictions had come “too early,” and urged Hungarians to remain vigilant and avoid public areas despite the “false sense of security” provided by the economic easing.

Some doctors argued that using the number of vaccinations to guide reopening is a flawed strategy that could result in another deadly surge.