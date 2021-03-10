Doctors urge Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine more broadly

“This situation has greatly compromised our vaccination strategy, ” regional health authorities in Catalonia said in an open letter published in the Barcelona-based La Vanguardia newspaper. “There are, for example, teachers and police officers over 55 years old who still don’t have a chance to get a vaccine, while their younger colleagues already do."

Their counterparts in Madrid's region echoed the message. Regional health chief Enrique Ruiz said in a letter to the Health Ministry that releasing more vaccines would allow “the doses that are going to essential workers, like teachers or law enforcement officers, cover all those of a working age.”

Responding to the pressure, Health Minister Carolina Darias said that the government’s panel of vaccine experts would meet on Thursday to assess whether to allow use of the AstraZeneca shot for those up to 65.

When the first coronavirus vaccines arrived in January, Spain’s government pledged to vaccinate 70% of its adult population by the summer. So far, only 1.4 million of Spain's 47 million residents have been inoculated.

Catalonia and other regions, including Madrid, say a lack of doses is slowing down their efforts. Spain has administered fewer than 700,000 of the 1.1 million AstraZeneca vaccines it has received.