Doctors urge Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine more widely

When the first coronavirus vaccines arrived in January, Spain’s government pledged to have vaccinated 70% of its adult population by the summer. So far, only 1.4 million of Spain's 47 million residents have been inoculated.

Catalonia and other regions, including Madrid, say a lack of doses is slowing down their efforts. Spain has administered fewer than 700,000 of the 1.1 million AstraZeneca vaccines it has received.

An independent society of doctors is also recommending that Spain become bolder in its approach to battling the world's worst health crisis in a century.

“The pace of vaccination in Spain and other countries is very slow, fundamentally due to the shortage of vaccines arriving, but possibly also due to self-imposed stumbling blocks caused by an excess of prudence,” Spain’s Organization of Medical Societies said.

Spain is trying to ramp up its vaccination efforts by holding campaigns for large groups like the one organized Wednesday for 1,800 people over 80 in the northern town of Santo Domingo de La Calzada.

Pilar Ramirez, a 52-year-old caretaker accompanying her 93-year-old charge, said she was happy for the older people who are most at risk but said she had few hopes that her wait for a shot would end soon.