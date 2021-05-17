 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dozens of Moroccans swim into North African Spanish city
0 comments
AP

Dozens of Moroccans swim into North African Spanish city

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Ceuta say over 100 Moroccans, including two families with children, swam overnight to enter the Spanish enclave in North Africa.

Ceuta and nearby Melilla, another Spanish territory, are seen as a stepping stone into Europe by hundreds of African migrants who every year risk injuries or death while trying to jump over fences, hide inside vehicles or by swimming around breakwaters that extend into the Mediterranean Sea.

A 10-meter (32-foot)-tall double fence surrounds the 8 kilometers (5 miles) of Ceuta’s southwestern border with Morocco, with the rest of the tiny territory facing the Strait of Gibraltar and the European mainland across the sea.

A spokesman with Spain’s government’s delegation in Ceuta said groups of Moroccans reached the city by swimming around the breakwater in the border area known as Benzú early Tuesday, followed by a few dozen people near the eastern beach of Tarajal.

The spokesman, who was not authorized to be identified by name, said he couldn’t provide an exact number but said they were “more than 100” and that police were identifying them.

He also said Spanish authorities were in touch with their Moroccan counterparts but that it was too soon to say whether the Moroccans would be deported.

Over 100 young Moroccans also swam into the Spanish territory at the end of April. Authorities said most of them were returned to their country in less than 48 hours after being confirmed as adults.

Spain doesn’t grant Moroccans asylum status. It only allows unaccompanied migrant children to legally remain in the country under the government’s supervision.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest
World

Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Michelle Rasul had just learned to read and write and was already spinning turntables, scratching hip-hop records and making the beats drop. Four years later, at the age of 9, she’s one of the world’s top DJs and competed in this year’s global championship.

+14
Nowhere to run: Fear in Gaza grows amid conflict with Israel
World

Nowhere to run: Fear in Gaza grows amid conflict with Israel

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Screams and flying debris enveloped Umm Majed al-Rayyes as explosions hurled her from her bed in Gaza City. Groping in the dark, the 50-year-old grabbed her four children and ran as Israeli bombs struck their apartment building Wednesday, shattering windows, ripping doors to splinters and blasting away concrete.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News