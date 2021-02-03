Draghi brings market savvy, gravitas to tame Italy's crises

If Italy needs to tap the ECB’s bond-market backstop, which aims to keep euro countries' sovereign borrowing costs from spiking to unaffordable levels, there's no one better than Draghi: he oversaw the backstop’s design and unveiling in 2012.

He would also be intimately familiar with the complexities of the European bailout fund created during the eurozone debt crisis.

Draghi joined the ECB as its third chief in 2011, just as Italy was engulfed in a debt crisis. As ECB president-designate, Draghi and then-ECB head Jean-Claude Trichet intervened in Italian politics through an August 2011 letter to then-Premier Silvio Berlusconi demanding reforms to cut the deficit, improve growth and deal with a financial markets crisis that threatened to break up the euro.

The ECB then started buying Italian bonds to stabilize the government’s borrowing costs in what appeared to be an unstated quid pro quo. The ECB denied there was any deal. The ECB bond purchases did not take pressure off the government as Berlusconi’s efforts at economic reform faltered; Berlusconi resigned in November 2011 and he was replaced by technocrat Mario Monti.