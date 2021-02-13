Draghi takes helm in Italy, focused on pandemic recovery aid

Eager to have some role in deciding how Italy will spend some 209 billion euros (about $250 billion), politicians from parties that have spent years demonizing each other set aside differences, at least for now, and agreed to join a Draghi government.

That political backing will be crucial in Parliament, where Draghi next week must put his government to the test of mandatory confidence votes.

Political cooperation will also improve chances of speedy passage of spending packages and other legislative priorities so Draghi can lead the nation into recovery.

The prospect of funneling money into concrete projects to improve citizens' lives is thanks to EU largesse that has been described as the biggest aid instrument since the Marshall Plan after World War II. It practically overnight transformed the euro-skepticism of Matteo Salvini, the right-wing League leader, into a fervent pro-Europe proponent.

Salvini didn't get a ministry himself, but three of his party stalwarts did, including a key aide, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who will head the economic development ministry as Italy tries to bolster businesses knocked to the ground by the pandemic's lockdown restrictions.