Drive for Britain! UK scrambles for truckers amid supply woe

And Ian Wright, chief executive of industry group the Food and Drink Federation, said the driver drought is part of a huge structural shakeup of labor markets and supply chains around the world.

“It’s going to get worse,” Wright said at a recent seminar organized by the Institute for Government think-tank. “We should get used to the fact that occasionally empty shelves … is going to be the new normal.”

For trainee truck drivers, that’s good news. Wages are up, and some firms are offering free training, signing bonuses and other incentives. A driver for a big supermarket can make up to 50,000 pounds ($68,000) a year, more than many teachers, police officers or even lawyers.

“It’s absolutely a drivers’ market right now,” Bolton said. “They know they’re in demand. And it’s sort of turned into a bit of a bidding auction for lorry drivers at the moment — which is great because it’s been a long time coming.”

Cadhene Lubin-Hewitt, a London bus driver preparing to take his truck-driving test, started thinking about making the move when he got laid off last year because of the pandemic. News of the truck driver shortage convinced him he is doing the right thing.