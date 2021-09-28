Dubai to find out if pandemic-delayed Expo 2020 will pay off

Dubai, which won the rights to host the Expo in the years after FIFA awarded Qatar the 2022 World Cup, will be the Arab world's first. It had banked on the Expo providing a needed boost to its economy after its real estate market crashed during the Great Recession.

Auditors EY estimated in 2019 that Dubai would spend $7 billion alone on construction projects for the Expo. Relying on a projection of 25 million visitors, EY estimated a $6 billion boost during the event. EY told the AP it hadn’t updated any of its 2019 figures for the Expo.

But that was before the coronavirus pandemic forced Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates to ground its fleet of jumbo jets as lockdowns and quarantines seized the world. While the airline is restarting more flights and hiring thousands of cabin crew members, worldwide travel is still ailing.

The UAE, which has grown closer to China in recent years, likely counted on Chinese visitors to the Expo. Shanghai's 2010 Expo saw over 73 million visitors, a record. But betting on China seems out at the moment as those returning to the country face weeks of quarantines and testing that can include anal swabs.

In recent weeks, Expo officials have begun referring to an expected “25 million visits” to the site, including those watching events online.