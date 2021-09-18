 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dueling Tunisian protests erupt over president's power grab
0 Comments
AP

Dueling Tunisian protests erupt over president's power grab

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Protesters angry at the Tunisian president’s seizure of broad powers faced off with his supporters Saturday in competing demonstrations in the North African nation's capital of Tunis.

It was the first time that President Kais Saied’s critics demonstrated against his actions since he suspended parliament, fired the prime minister and assumed full executive powers on July 25. Saied said the measures were necessary to save the country amid tensions over Tunisia’s economic and virus crisis, and would only last a month. But he then extended them “until further notice.”

The move sidelined Tunisia’s powerful Islamist party Ennahdha and has thrown its young democracy into question.

His critics at Saturday’s protest demanded that he reverse the measures, chanting “Down with the coup!” and “Constitution, freedom, dignity!” Ennahdha and other critics say the president’s move violated Tunisia’s post-Arab Spring constitution.

Gathered on the same Tunis avenue behind a police cordon, Saied’s supporters shouted opposing chants and urged him to pursue promises to crack down on lawmakers blamed for Tunisia’s economic woes and its health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But some of Saied's supporters are growing disillusioned. Tunisia remains without a government that Saied has repeatedly promised to put in place “in the coming days.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations
World

Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they're forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Here's what it might mean for various players:

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices
World

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s competition watchdog plans to fine Google at least 207.4 billion won ($177 million) for allegedly blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems, in what would be one of the country's biggest antitrust penalties ever.

+5
Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria
World

Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria

  • Updated

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

+7
French minister decries 'duplicity' in U.S. submarine deal
World

French minister decries 'duplicity' in U.S. submarine deal

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies.

+27
Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins
World

Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Facing Kremlin pressure, Apple and Google on Friday removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened for three days of balloting in Russia's parliamentary election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News