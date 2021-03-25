Dutch coalition talks halted after COVID-19 case, notes slip

The government information service said in a statement that Ollongren and Jorritsma “observe that the publication of these notes means that they can no longer continue their work with an open mind and without prejudice.”

The information service described the comments as “preparatory notes” and not a description of talks the scouts held with party leaders earlier this week.

Ollongren is caretaker interior minister and deputy prime minister in the outgoing coalition government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte. She is a member of the centrist D66 party that finished second to Rutte's conservative VVD party; Jorritsma is a VVD senator.

The coalition talks are expected to take weeks or months. Rutte’s party won the most seats in last week's election for the lower house of parliament but will need to enlist other parties to gain a majority in the 150-seat legislature.

Ollongren and Jorritsma had been scheduled to meet Thursday with Rutte and D66 leader Sigrid Kaag.

Rutte has attempted to inject urgency into the talks amid infection rates that have risen sharply in recent weeks despite a tough nationwide lockdown in the Netherlands, where more than 16,500 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19.