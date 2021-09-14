Dutch ditch social distancing, mandate COVID-19 passes

The government did not say how long the pass would be in use, but De Jonge said it would be “as temporary as possible.”

Some 62% of the Dutch population of 17.5 million people has been fully vaccinated, including 77% of adults, according to European Center for Disease Control figures from Sept. 5.

The announcement came on the day the Dutch public health institute said the number of positive tests declined 11% over the last week and COVID-19 admissions to hospitals and intensive care units also fell.

Earlier Tuesday, the government’s medical advisory body said a third booster vaccine shot should be given “with high priority” to people with seriously compromised immune systems. De Jonge said the government would take up the advice, which he said covers between 200,000 and 400,000 people.

The Health Council of the Netherlands also said giving booster shots to the rest of the Dutch population is not currently necessary but said preparations should be put in place to give people a booster shot if it becomes clear that the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing serious illness is declining.