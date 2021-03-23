Dutch government extends coronavirus lockdown by 3 weeks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that coronavirus infections are rising too fast to allow a relaxation of the country's tough lockdown and instead extended it for a further three weeks.

In one small change ahead of summer time starting at the weekend, the government pushed back the start time of its curfew by an hour to 10 p.m. starting March 31.

Two weeks ago, ahead of a general election that his party won, Rutte offered hope that a “tipping point” was approaching when vaccinations would gain the upper hand over the virus.

However, since then infection rates and hospital admissions have risen in the Netherlands and around Europe.

“That is the worrying reality of today and that is why at the moment we cannot drop any of the measures,” Rutte said.

“I understand this is disappointing. I understand the impatience, and we see unrest in society, but at the same time, locally, I see the huge efforts from mayors to maintain the peace. It is important for us all and it is a responsibility for us all. We have to do this together,” he added.

As part of the lockdown, public gathering places like bars and restaurants have been closed since mid-October in the Netherlands.