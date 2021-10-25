 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Dutch government looking at reintroducing COVID-19 measures

  • 0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is seeking advice from a panel of experts on whether it needs to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions amid sharply rising infection rates, the health minister said Monday.

The Netherlands has one of the fastest-rising infection rates in Europe. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases increased over the past two weeks from 13.43 new cases per 100,000 people to 29.27 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 24.

“It’s just going too fast. We have to face up to the fact that the numbers are rising faster and sooner than expected,” Health Minister Hugo De Jonge told reporters in The Hague. He said hospital admissions also are rising faster than anticipated when the government relaxed its lockdown last month.

“The Cabinet will have to think about extra measures,” he said.

The Netherlands ended almost all COVID-19 restrictions on Sept. 25, including an end to social distancing. At the same time, the government mandated use of coronavirus health passes to get into bars, restaurants, cinemas and other public venues.

De Jonge said that a press conference will be held next Tuesday to announce the next steps. The government had planned its press conference for next Friday.

People are also reading…

More than 18,000 people in the Netherlands are confirmed to have died of COVID-19, thought the true death toll is thought to be higher.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

NEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign.

Warhol in Tehran: Iranians flock to American pop art exhibit

Warhol in Tehran: Iranians flock to American pop art exhibit

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian hard-liners, now back at the helm of the country, may regularly rail against the poisoning of Islamic society by Western culture, but in Tehran, Iranians are flocking to the contemporary art museum to marvel at American pop artist Andy Warhol’s iconic soup cans.

Watch Now: Related Video

Flash flood threat developing for the Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News